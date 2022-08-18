Huntington National Bank Acquires 33,514 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,618 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,514 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $35,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

PXD traded up $4.95 on Thursday, hitting $237.45. 9,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,921. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.25 and its 200-day moving average is $239.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

