Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Hits New 12-Month High at $238.63

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.63 and last traded at $237.98, with a volume of 123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $236.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after acquiring an additional 262,870 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.