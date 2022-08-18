Humanscape (HUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.32 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $156.15 million and $4.32 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

