Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Raised to B at TheStreet

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
HDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
HDSN opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $441.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,208.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $270,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,208.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $876,463. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 514,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
