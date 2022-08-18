Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Raised to B at TheStreet

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

HDSN opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $441.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 84.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,208.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $270,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,208.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $876,463. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 514,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.