Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Trading 3.4% Higher

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.00. 8,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 44,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Hudson Executive Investment Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

About Hudson Executive Investment

(Get Rating)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.