Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.30.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

HBM stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.70. 638,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.70. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -9.48.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

