HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$426.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.26 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

HUBS opened at $365.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.60.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 45.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

