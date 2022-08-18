Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.45

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.45 and last traded at $60.48, with a volume of 10946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $7,350,633. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.