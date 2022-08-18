Honest (HNST) One Day Volume Hits $369.00

Honest (HNST) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Honest has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $931,557.03 and approximately $369.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00716743 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Honest Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.
Buying and Selling Honest
