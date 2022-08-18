Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $325.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.37. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Home Depot by 334.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 491,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

