HollyGold (HGOLD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,539.00

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, HollyGold has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $27,539.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00718429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,457,594 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld.

Buying and Selling HollyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

