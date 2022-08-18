HireQuest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $204.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Edward Jackson purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $62,974.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,473,569.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HireQuest news, Director Edward Jackson bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $62,974.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,569.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $43,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,089.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,947 shares of company stock valued at $185,595. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

