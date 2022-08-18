Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

EHC stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

