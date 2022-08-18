Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases Shares of 2,059 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $145.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.72 and a 1 year high of $147.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

About NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $444,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $444,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

