Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

