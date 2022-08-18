Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ABC opened at $149.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.32.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

