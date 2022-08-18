Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $416,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Getty Realty stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

