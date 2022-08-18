Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $406,000 in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.