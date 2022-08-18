Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $375,000 in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE THS opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 0.40. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

