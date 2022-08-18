Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $265,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Newmont by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,941,000 after acquiring an additional 828,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmont by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,872,000 after acquiring an additional 807,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.90 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

