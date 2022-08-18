Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $251,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,690,000 after acquiring an additional 77,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

