Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys New Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Science Applications International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $573,000. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 52.8% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,875,000 after buying an additional 56,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIC stock opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $97.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

