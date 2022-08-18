Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Spire by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,817,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Spire by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Spire by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

