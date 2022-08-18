Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 235,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 151,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (MHI)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.