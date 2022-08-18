Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 235,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 151,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

