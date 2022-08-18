High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth $92,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

