High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.