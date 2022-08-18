Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Shares of HT stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 69,050 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.