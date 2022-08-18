Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 2,700 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,561. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

