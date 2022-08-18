Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,050 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 608,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 444,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 197.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 336,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 223,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of TY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,194. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.5289 per share. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

