Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $16,496,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $215.33. 77,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day moving average of $210.67. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

