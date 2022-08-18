Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

USB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. 105,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

