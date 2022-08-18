Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $20,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.69. The company had a trading volume of 57,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

