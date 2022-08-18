Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,901. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

