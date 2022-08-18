Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.63.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.