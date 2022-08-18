Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 150,186 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $44,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.79. 1,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,540. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.