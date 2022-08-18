Henry Turcan Sells 1,001,153 Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 1,001,153 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £470,541.91 ($568,562.00).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Henry Turcan sold 5,000,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £1,700,000 ($2,054,132.43).

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henry Turcan acquired 13,306 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £4,790.16 ($5,788.01).

On Monday, June 20th, Henry Turcan acquired 47,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,390 ($21,012.57).

On Friday, June 17th, Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £1,135,136.66 ($1,371,600.60).

Nanoco Group Stock Down 3.6 %

LON NANO traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 44.90 ($0.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.77 million and a PE ratio of -33.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.44. Nanoco Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16.05 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 49.23 ($0.59).

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Further Reading

