HempCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $771,005.97 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $771,005.97 and $16.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,478.73 or 0.99962436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00051265 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00027294 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 267,014,458 coins and its circulating supply is 266,879,308 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

