HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) PT Lowered to €44.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLFFF. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HLFFF stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $29.47. 3,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $114.91.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

