HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $720.23 million, a PE ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.43.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

