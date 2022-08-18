Head-To-Head Review: Ascend Wellness (AAWH) & Its Competitors

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 52 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ascend Wellness to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ascend Wellness and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 165 503 634 34 2.40

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 276.57%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 83.14%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 1,018.02% -229.30% 137.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -5.31 Ascend Wellness Competitors $265.50 million -$63.33 million -9.14

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Ascend Wellness is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

