Head-To-Head Comparison: Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) & Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Bank of South Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.50 million $2.65 16.22 Bank of South Carolina $21.42 million 4.47 $6.74 million $1.10 15.66

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Bank of South Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iowa First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Bank of South Carolina 30.46% 12.87% 0.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Iowa First Bancshares and Bank of South Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats Iowa First Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iowa First Bancshares

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

