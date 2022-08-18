Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $528.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
