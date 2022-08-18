Hartline Investment Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

HD traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.57. 47,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.37. The firm has a market cap of $332.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

