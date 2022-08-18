Hartline Investment Corp Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,758,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,128.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.28. 12,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average is $163.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

