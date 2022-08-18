Hartline Investment Corp Sells 152,089 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 152,089 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 6.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.83. 490,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,692,048. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.87. The company has a market capitalization of $467.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

