Hartline Investment Corp Sells 103 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,078. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.21 and its 200 day moving average is $307.11.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

