Hartline Investment Corp Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,188,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH traded up $4.95 on Thursday, reaching $298.08. 37,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.73. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $308.88. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

