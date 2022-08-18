Hartline Investment Corp Invests $1.61 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,138 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,662 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.69.

Splunk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $110.00. 15,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,367. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.