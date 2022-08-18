Hartline Investment Corp Increases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 168.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 276,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 250,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $136.61.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

