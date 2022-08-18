Hartline Investment Corp Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 173,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,854,717. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

