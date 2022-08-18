Hartline Investment Corp Has $484,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 612.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Plug Power by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,072,000 after buying an additional 1,715,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 1,321.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 859,985 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 428,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,827,146. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Articles

